Hungary’s Magyar says his government will pursue strict migration policy

BERLIN, June 3. /TASS/. The new Hungarian government will continue to pursue a very strict and consistent migration policy and will not accept illegal migrants or pay fines for doing so, Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar said in an interview with the German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

"My government will pursue a very strict and consistent policy on illegal migration," he said. "You can criticize [previous Prime Minister] Viktor Orban as much as you want – no one criticizes him more than me – but he was right in 2015, when the migration crisis began," Magyar noted. "Many [EU] member states now realize that they made the wrong decisions back then."

The prime minister vowed that "Hungary will not accept illegal migrants."

"We also will not pay fines for this. But we will help protect Europe's external borders in Greece, Malta, or Italy," he said.