UAC to increase confirmed range of MC-21 passenger jet

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. The confirmed flight range of the Russian passenger jet MC-21 will be increased to 4,000 km, CEO of the United Aircraft Company (UAC) Vadim Badekha told TASS in an interview on the verge of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"We plan to confirm the range up to 4,000 km as part of conducted certification tests. This is a good piece of news," he noted.

The parameters are generally satisfactory for airlines because they cover 80-90% of the current route network, the chief executive added.