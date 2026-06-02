Belarusian defense chief holds Moscow talks with Russia on military-technical cooperation

MINSK, June 2. /TASS/. Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin held a series of talks in the Russian capital of Moscow on Tuesday discussing military-technical cooperation and other issues with Russia, the Belarusian Defense Ministry reported in a statement.

"A military delegation from Belarus led by the minister of defense is currently in Moscow," the statement reads.

"[Belarusian Defense Minister] Lieutenant General Viktor Khrenin held a series of talks on military-technical cooperation and visited one of the enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex," the statement reads.

During the visit, the Belarusian defense minister is also scheduled to take part in a regular meeting of the Council of Defense Ministers of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).