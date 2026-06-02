Russia’s UAC expects to sign contract with Aeroflot

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. The United Aircraft Company (UAC) expects to sign a contract for delivery of the second lot of MC-21 passenger jets to Aeroflot in 2026, CEO Vadim Badekha told TASS in an interview on the verge of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"The second lot of 90 aircraft is being discussed. Key parameters were agreed upon for them with Aeroflot. We expect we will be able to sign the contract this year. The high rate significantly affects the lease payment amount and we hope to negotiate preferential financing formats," the chief executive said.

The first lot of 18 aircraft was already contracted by Aeroflot and production is in progress, Badekha added.