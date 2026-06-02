Iran wants to nationalize Strait of Hormuz — lawmaker

TEHRAN, June 2. /TASS/. Iran is looking at nationalizing the Strait of Hormuz as it did with its oil sector, Abbas Goudarzi, spokesman for the presidium of the Iranian parliament, said.

"With the nationalization of the oil sector, history has proved how important that decision was at that time. Today, we want to nationalize the Strait of Hormuz. We are talking specifically about the nationalization of the Strait of Hormuz," the ISNA news agency quoted him as saying.

The Tasnim news agency reported on June 1 that Iran is ready to completely block the Strait of Hormuz and step up operations in the Bab El Mandeb Strait to put pressure on Israel to push it toward a ceasefire.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates were also hit. Tehran decided to close the Strait of Hormuz to ships associated with the United States, Israel and countries that backed the aggression against Iran.