US-Iran talks may resume in couple of days — Trump

NEW YORK, April 14. /TASS/. Negotiations between Iran and the United States may resume in Islamabad within a couple of days, US President Donald Trump said.

"You should stay there, really, because something could be happening over the next two days, and we’re more inclined to go there," he told The New York Post, referring to Islamabad and potential new contacts between Washington and Tehran.

Iran and the United States held several rounds of talks in the Pakistani capital on April 11. The Iranian delegation was led by parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, while Vice President JD Vance headed the US delegation. Both Tehran and Washington said following the negotiations that no agreement on finding a long-term solution to the conflict had been reached due to a range of disagreements. The prospects of a potential new round of talks between Tehran and Washington are unclear. The United States announced that the US Navy would impose a blockade on Iran preventing ships from passing through the Strait of Hormuz starting April 13.