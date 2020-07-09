Anti-aircraft gunners in Eastern Siberia to get latest S-300PM-2 air defense systems

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. The Central Military District’s air defense missile regiment stationed in the Irkutsk Region in Eastern Siberia will get upgraded S-300PM-2 ‘Favorit’ surface-to-air missile systems by the end of the year, Anti-Aircraft Missile Troops Commander of the 14th Air Force and Air Defense Army Colonel Gennady Shlag said on Thursday.

"Until the end of the year, the Angara air defense missile regiment is due to complete accepting the upgraded S-300PM-2 ‘Favorit’ systems for service," the colonel said.

It was earlier reported that S-400 ‘Triumf’ long-range air defense missile systems would arrive for the Central Military District’s units stationed in the Sverdlovsk and Samara Regions in 2020.

The S-300PM-2 surface-to-air missile system is designated to defend the state’s vital facilities and its armed forces against massive strikes by existing and future aircraft, strategic cruise missiles, tactical and theater ballistic missiles and other air attack weapons across the entire range and speeds of their combat employment, including under intensive active and passive jamming.