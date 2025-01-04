St. Petersburg’s Pulkovo airport faces temporary flight restrictions — aviation agency

MOSCOW, January 4. /TASS/. Temporary restrictions on flights of civilian aircraft have been introduced at St. Petersburg's Pulkovo airport, Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) said.

"Temporary restrictions on the operation of St. Petersburg’s Pulkovo airport have been introduced today from 7:45 Moscow time [4:45 GMT] in order to ensure the safety of civil aircraft flights. The airport temporarily does not accept and does not dispatch flights," the agency said in a statement on its Telegram channel.