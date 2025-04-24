NEW YORK, April 24. /TASS/. The United States intends to seek Russia's acceptance of Kiev's right to have its own army and military industry within the framework of the peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, Bloomberg reported citing sources.

According to the news agency, US special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff intends to raise this issue at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. In addition, Bloomberg pointed out that Washington intends to ask Moscow to transfer the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant under American control, as well as to provide Ukraine with a passage along the Dnieper River.

At the same time, the news agency emphasized that these proposals have not yet been finalized and may be changed.

The Wall Street Journal previously reported that the list of US proposals to resolve the conflict in Ukraine includes, in particular, items on the official recognition by the US of Crimea as Russian, tacit recognition of Russian control over the new regions, removal from the agenda of discussions on the possibility of Ukraine joining NATO. At the same time, the administration of US President Donald Trump does not offer any security guarantees to Kiev in case it agrees to a peaceful settlement of the conflict. For his part, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with France’s Le Point on April 23 that the withdrawal of the Ukrainian military from the territories of Russia's constituent regions of Donbass and Novorossiya was necessary to achieve peace in Ukraine.

The ZNPP is located in Energodar in the Zaporozhye Region. The facility was taken over by Russian forces at the end of February 2022.

In June 2024, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Foreign Ministry officials that Moscow was ready for a settlement of the Ukrainian conflict that would include recognition of the status of Crimea, Sevastopol, the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, and the Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions as subjects of Russia. The Foreign Ministry emphasized that Russia would not hand over the ZNPP to Ukraine or any other country.