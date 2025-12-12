MOSCOW, December 12. /TASS/. Ukraine’s authorities will not hold a presidential election, so Vladimir Zelensky cannot leave office this way, a Ukrainian lawmaker said.

"It is crystal clear: there will be no election in this hell and with this political ‘elite.’ This regime will not take a hike through the ballot - it will go along with all of its lies, responsibility, and consequences of its decision," Artyom Dmitruk, a Verkhovna Rada (parliament) member, who had to leave the country because of political pressure, wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the lawmaker, all the "potential candidates" participating in the would-be elections are "people who are part and parcel of the war system." "And Zelensky is leading this march. A bloody parade. <…> When the country is on fire and you are dreaming not of peace, not of how to save people but about how to retain your power and status. <…> There will be no election. There will be the regime’s capitulation, either political or military," he emphasized.

Zelensky’s term as president officially expired on May 20, 2024, but he is doing his utmost to continue. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said on December 9 that it is high time Ukraine holds an election but Kiev is using the conflict not to do this. Later in that same day, Zelensky stated that he is ready for a presidential election but, in his words, this would require legislative adjustments and measures to make it possible for the military to cast their votes. He asked lawmakers to draft relevant amendments to laws and the United States and Europe - to ensure safe voting.

According to Ukraine’s former Prime Minister (2010-2014) Nikolay Azarov, an election would be the end of Zelensky’s political career, so, would do everything possible not to hold it.