Russian diplomat says Cuba’s being on US list of state sponsors of terrorism is absurd

UNITED NATIONS, October 28. /TASS/. Cuba’s being on the United States’ list of state sponsors of terrorism looks absurd and constitutes an illegal tool of political pressure on the Cuban government, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said.

"Cuba’s remaining on the list of state sponsors of terrorism looks absolutely absurd. This is used as another illegitimate instrument of political and economic pressure on the Cuban government. Havana has an immaculate reputation as an active participant in international cooperation against terrorism," he said at the UN General Assembly.

"Washington’s unilateral restrictive measures against Havana blatantly violate the fundamental principles and norms of international law and undermine cooperation in addressing global challenges," the Russian diplomat stressed. "The sanction war unleashed by the United States against Cuba with an only objective of toppling the government it doesn’t like is a vivid example of treacherous interference into domestic affairs of an independent state."

"Russia and the overwhelming majority of members of the world community stand firm for an immediate end to the illegitimate American blockade of Cuba," he emphasized.

The United States severed diplomatic relations with Cuba in 1961 following the nationalization of American property in that country. After that, Washington imposed a trade and economic embargo on Cuba. In December 2014, US President Barack Obama admitted that the Washington’s former policy towards Havana was not working and announced plans to move towards normalization of bilateral ties and mitigation of the anti-Cuban sanctions. Diplomatic relations between the United States and Cuba were resumed on July 20, 2015.

But the process of normalization was suspended after Donald Trump took the presidential office in January 2017. He toughened the trip procedures for US citizens and imposed a ban on doing business with organizations controlled by the Cuban military.

The Cuban authorities blame economic problems in the country on the blockade and demand it be lifted. Russia traditionally supports Cuba’s demand.