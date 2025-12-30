Merz confirms negotiations on Ukraine taking place in Berlin

BERLIN, December 30. /TASS/. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz confirmed on Tuesday confirmed that another round of negotiations on Ukraine is taking place with the participation of the leaders of several European countries and Canada.

"Today is another round of coordination with the European and Canadian partners within the framework of the Berlin format," he wrote on X.

Earlier, Polish government spokesman Adam Szlapka said that the leaders of the leading European countries would discuss the situation in Ukraine.