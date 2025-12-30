Switzerland declines to comment on Kiev's attempt to hit Putin's residence

GENEVA, December 30. /TASS/. The Swiss Foreign Ministry has declined to comment on Kiev's attempt to launch a drone strike on the residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Novgorod Region.

"Based on the information currently available, the Foreign Ministry does not provide any comment," it said in a statement in response to a request from TASS.

The ministry called on the parties to the conflict to "respect international humanitarian law" and again expressed its readiness to "act as a mediator" to resolve the crisis in Ukraine. "Switzerland intends to support or undertake any initiatives capable of facilitating dialogue between Russia and Ukraine," the statement said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that on the night of December 28-29, Kiev launched an attack using 91 UAVs on the residence in the Novgorod Region. All the drones were destroyed. As the minister noted, there was no information about casualties or damage from UAV debris.

Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said that Putin in his most recent phone call with US President Donald Trump drew attention to the Kiev attack that took place "virtually immediately" after the US-Ukraine talks at Mar-a-Lago and warned that it would not remain "without the most serious response." The head of state also told the American leader that Russia's position in the negotiations on the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine would be revised.