GENEVA, December 30. /TASS/. UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk and his office, OHCHR, keep silent about Ukraine’s attempted drone attack on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s residence in the Novgorod Region, which exposes their biasedness, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Geneva Office and other Geneva-based international organizations Gennady Gatilov said.

"While an increasing number of states condemn the Kiev regime's terrorist attack using a barrage of long-range unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on the state residence of the President of the Russian Federation in the Novgorod Region, a stubborn silence of the UN human rights system, led by UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Mr. Turk, is puzzling," he wrote in a statement posted on the Russian mission’s Telegram channel.

"We regard such a behavior as another confirmation of Mr. Turk's political bias and unwillingness to provide a principled assessment of Kiev's criminal actions," he emphasized.