IN BRIEF: What we know about thwarted terrorist attack against schoolchildren in Adygea

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. The FSB of Russia has prevented a terrorist attack against students of a school in Adygea. A supporter of an international terrorist organization was detained on suspicion of plotting the attack, an FSB official told TASS.

TASS has compiled the key facts about the situation.

About the suppression of the terrorist act

- According to the FSB, a terrorist attack against students of a school in Adygea was stopped at the preparatory stage.

- A citizen of a Central Asian country, a supporter of an international terrorist organization banned in Russia, has been detained.

- Ten Molotov cocktails, two tactical knives and a flag of the terrorist organization were seized from his car parked near the school.

- The detainee said he was supposed to set fire to a Christmas tree in a school

Investigation

- It was established that the man's activities were coordinated from abroad through the Telegram messenger, as confirmed by an inspection of his phone.

- The investigative unit of the FSB branch for the Republic of Adygea has opened a criminal case under Part 3 of Article 30, Part 2 of Article 205 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (attempted commission of a terrorist act).