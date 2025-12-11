MOSCOW, December 11. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky and his wife, Elena, are themselves guilty of facilitating crimes against Ukrainian children, Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said during a briefing.

"The most absurd topic in the narrative of the Kiev regime is, of course, the story about Ukrainian children allegedly kidnapped by Russia. Representatives of the Kiev junta, including Zelensky’s wife Elena, use all international platforms to promote this, once again, fabricated story about kidnapped Ukrainian children," the diplomat noted. "In reality, the main enemy of Ukrainians of all ages, including minors, is, of course, Zelensky’s anti-people regime, and, in fact, Zelensky himself, together with his wife."

"Those on Bankova Street [location of the Presidential Office of Ukraine - TASS] are trying to hide their own crimes against children, but facts are stubborn, and they will not succeed in concealing the truth," Zakharova emphasized, listing the violations against minors.

"Those in power, teachers, educators, bloggers, so-called linguistic activists bully and insult Russian-speaking children with impunity, calling them, again, in their own apt expression, I took this from their slogans, ‘wrong’ and in need of some kind of correction. This, of course, harkens back to the Nazism of the 1930s-40s. What is this, if not a forcible change of linguistic identity? That is exactly what it is," she stressed.

Zakharova noted that in Ukrainian Nazi battalions, "they are breaking children’s spirits, teaching them in summer camps literally to hate, as they say, ‘Moskalis,’ [derogatory term for Russians - TASS] conducting monstrous psychological experiments on minors, forcing them to kill pets, doing this simply to tap into the basest feelings in children."

Zelenskaya’s foundation scandal

Zakharova drew attention to the scandal related to Elena Zelenskaya’s foundation. She explained that Zelenskaya, "in the spring of 2022 personally organized a certain ‘humanitarian evacuation’ to Turkey of a group of minors from Dnepropetrovsk." "I remember very well the PR that this even received. And now journalists have obtained a report from a delegation consisting of representatives of the Ukrainian commissioner for human rights, UNICEF and the Turkish ombudsman, who in 2024 conducted a welfare check on these evacuated, supposedly rescued, minors," the diplomat went on.

"What did they find? They found that many children, whom Zelenskaya was supposedly saving, became victims of psychological and sexual abuse. They were virtually deprived of adequate supervision, had no opportunity to study, were regularly involved in filming propaganda videos, deprived of food, subjected to physical punishment and humiliated," she stressed.

"And now for the most incredible part," Zakharova continued. "Two of the girls returned to Ukraine pregnant. What a great vacation for the kids. Zelenskaya took such good care of them in her supposed savior mission. Do you think anyone was held accountable in a court of law for these crimes? One of the escorts accompanying the children was demoted to a PE teacher. That’s it."