Work on peace plan for Ukraine to continue in coming days — German government

BERLIN, December 10. /TASS/. Intensive work on a peace plan to settle the conflict in Ukraine will continue in the coming days, German government spokesperson Stefan Cornelius said after a phone call that German Chancellor Friedrich Merz held with US President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

"The four heads of state and government discussed the progress of ceasefire negotiations in Ukraine. Intensive work on the peace plan will continue in the coming days," Cornelius told journalists. He added that the leaders agreed that a "decisive moment for Ukraine and for common security in the Euro-Atlantic region is approaching."

Earlier on December 10, Merz announced that European countries plan to hold talks in the coming days to coordinate efforts on resolving the conflict in Ukraine. Previously, the Reuters news agency, citing two European diplomats, reported that European leaders intend to gather in Berlin on December 15 to discuss the situation in Ukraine. Around a dozen leaders are expected to attend the meeting, including French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.