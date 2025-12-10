LUGANSK, December 10. /TASS/. Russian forces are pressing Ukrainian troops in Gulyaipole in the Zaporozhye Region from the east and achieving a success, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"As for Gulyaipole, the information that I receive indicates that very intense, fierce battles continue there now. Our forces are putting pressure on that community from the east while fortifications and defensive lines of Ukrainian militants basically run along the western estuary of the Gaichur River. As of now, we have achieved certain successes in the city’s eastern part," the military expert said.

Earlier, Sergey Yurchenko, a lawmaker of the Zaporozhye regional legislature, deputy chairman of the committee for defense, interaction with law-enforcement agencies and emergencies and a combatant of the special military operation told TASS that Russian troops had successfully crossed the Gaichur River dividing Gulyaipole and were engaged in battles in the city’s center.