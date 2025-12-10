MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. Twenty-five more Russian children, aged between three and nine years, have been entered into the database of Ukraine’s Mirotvorets (or Peacekeeper) extremist website, TASS has learned.

The personal details of the children were included in the database over an alleged attempt to undermine Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty and "a deliberate violation of the state border."

Two of the kids are three and four years old, six children are five years old, three are seven years old, and another two are nine years old. Five kids are six years old, and another five more are eight years old.

Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s ambassador-at-large tasked with overseeing the Kiev regime’s crimes, told TASS earlier that by blacklisting children, the Ukrainian authorities sought to sow long-term ethnic hatred.

This is not the first time that children’s personal data has been published on the Mirotvorets website. Earlier, minors aged between 2 and 17 were entered into its database. In 2021, Faina Savenkova, a writer from the Lugansk People’s Republic who was 12 years old at the time, was placed on the registry. The website’s administrators alleged that the girl "participated in anti-Ukrainian propaganda events." Savenkova noted that "the publishing of the personal information of children on such websites violates children’s rights."

The infamous Mirotvorets website was launched in 2014 in order to identify those who allegedly pose a threat to Ukraine’s national security, and publish their personal data. Over the years, it has collected the personal information of journalists, artists and politicians who visited Crimea and Donbass or drew criticism from the site’s administrators for some other reason.