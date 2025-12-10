Italian official says Brussels wants no end to already lost conflict in Ukraine

ROME, December 10. /TASS/. The conflict in Ukraine is already lost but some Brussels officials don’t want it to end as they seek to retain their posts, Matteo Salvini, Italian deputy prime minister and minister of transport and infrastructure, said.

"It seems that some in Europe aren’t interested in establishing peace as they seek to save their posts, not human lives in Ukraine," he said on a live talk show on Rete4.

The politician pointed out that wars were fought for economic reasons "by those who produce weapons." "A few days ago, Zelensky signed an agreement to purchase 100 fighter bombers from France, and these 100 fighters will clearly be needed if the war continues," he noted.

Salvini emphasized that "neither Hitler nor Napoleon" had managed to defeat Russia. "However, some in Brussels keep saying: ‘We will win’," he added. According to the Italian official, the conflict has already cost 300 billion euros. "[US President Donald] Trump no longer plans to spend money on it but Europe will have to pay 140 billion euros next year. Who will give the money? I’m not going to remove money from Italian healthcare to spend it on the war that has already been lost," the politician stressed.

Salvini’s Lega party, which is part of the ruling coalition, opposes continued weapons supplies to Kiev. Salvini has repeatedly voiced his position but Antonio Tajani, deputy prime minister and foreign minister, stated that it was up to the prime minister and the top diplomat to determine the country’s foreign policy.

Italian observers point out that the upcoming parliamentary vote on military support for Kiev through 2026 will be a test of Salvini’s statements. The vote has for now been suspended but Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni insists that the document will be adopted before the end of the year and the parliamentary vote will be held early next year. If Lega abstains, the document will pass on votes from the opposition but this will mark a split in the ruling coalition.

Italy’s assistance to Kiev

According to recent data from the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, which tracks data on support for Kiev, in 2025, "Italy reduced its already low allocation levels by 15% compared to 2022-2024.".