MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military is currently consolidating its forces in the Kharkov Region, deploying tanks and artillery along the front lines. Reports indicate the presence of mercenaries from Poland, Georgia, and various Latin American nations, according to the press service of the Military-Civilian Administration of the Kharkov Region.

"The Ukrainian forces are intensifying their buildup near the engagement line in the Kharkov Region," the statement reads. "Confirmed information points to the concentration of additional reinforcements, including tanks and self-propelled artillery, in the urban community of Zolochev within the Bogodukhov district. Among these reinforcements, foreign mercenaries - citizens of Poland, Georgia, and several Latin American countries - have been observed."

The report also highlights increasing ammunition supplies to the area, with stockpiles stored at industrial facilities. These shipments are transported from western Ukraine via the railway station in Dergachi, a town in the Kharkov Region.