DONETSK, September 12. /TASS/. Storm troopers from the 5th separate brigade named after the first head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Alexander Zakharchenko of the battlegroup South employed tactics of surprise and deception to liberate Krasnogorovka, the commander of the attack brigade with the call sign Gertsen told TASS.

"The first step was to enter the factory and begin clearing it. We approached the enemy's rear from both the south and north, entrenched ourselves, and started pressing them (Ukrainian troops - TASS) from both flanks. Meanwhile, another group drew their attention and fire. Our movements caught the enemy by surprise, and this element of deception worked like a charm," the commander explained.

He emphasized that all the assault operations in Krasnogorovka had been carefully planned. The surprise nature of these operations was the key to their success.

The Russian Defense Ministry informed about the liberation of Krasnogorovka on September 10. Soldiers of the 110th Independent Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade of the battlegroup South also took part in the storming of the town.