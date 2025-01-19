Trump determined to put an end to Ukraine conflict, his incoming security aide says

WASHINGTON, January 19. /TASS/. Mike Waltz, Donald Trump’s incoming national security adviser, revealed that the US president-elect is set to put an end to the Ukraine conflict.

"Thid conflict needs to end, and President Trump has been very clear about that and is determined to do it," Waltz told CBS in an interview.

Trump admitted on January 7 that efforts to resolve the Ukraine conflict may take longer than 24 hours, a promise he gave during his election campaign. He also expressed hope that his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the subject, among other issues, will take place much earlier than six months following his inauguration slated for January 20. Trump’s appointee as special envoy for Ukrainian settlement, Keith Kellogg, said that the aim was to stop the conflict in "100 days".