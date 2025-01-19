TikTok says it is coming back online in US following Trump’s assurances

NEW YORK, January 19. /TASS/. The TikTok social media platform said in a statement on Sunday it was restoring service for users in the United States in the wake of US President-elect Donald Trump’s assurances that there will be no liability for any partner company that helped it stay available following the US ban.

"In agreement with our service providers, TikTok is in the process of restoring service. We thank President Trump for providing the necessary clarity and assurance to our service providers that they will face no penalties providing TikTok to over 170 million Americans and allowing over 7 million small businesses to thrive," the company said in a statement on X.

The platform added it would work with Trump "on a long-term solution that keeps TikTok in the United States."

A law adopted in 2024 required the app’s Chinese owner, ByteDance, to sell the social network or ban it in the US by the January 19 deadline. The US ban on TikTock was eventually enacted on Saturday night.

Earlier on Sunday, Trump said he would issue an executive order upon his inauguration on Monday to extend the period of time before the ban’s prohibitions come into force.