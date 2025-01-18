DONETSK, January 18. /TASS/. It took one month for Russian forces to liberate the city of Kurakhovo in the Dontsk People’s Republic (DPR), DPR’s head, Denis Pushilin said after a trip to the city.

"It took exactly one month - from November 25 to December 25 - to liberate Kurakhovo. Several units conducted the operation from various sides," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Pushilin, Russian forces refrained from storming the city as it could be fraught with heavy losses.

The Russian defense ministry reported on January 6 that Russian forces had liberated the city of Kurakhovo in the Donetsk People’s Republic. Ukrainian forces used this location to shell Donetsk’s western neighborhoods.