President of Zimbabwe announces suspension of duties on US goods

HARARE, April 6. /TASS/. President of Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa said in his statement on the X social network that he would instruct the government to suspend all duties on goods from the United States to promote their inflow to the country’s market.

"The principle of reciprocal tariffs, as a tool for safeguarding domestic employment and industrial sectors, holds merit. However, the Republic of Zimbabwe maintains a policy of fostering amicable relations with all nations, and cultivating adversarial relationships with none," Mnangagwa said.

"In the spirit of constructing a mutually beneficial and positive relationship with the United States of America, under the leadership of President Trump, I will direct the Zimbabwean government to implement a suspension of all tariffs levied on goods originating from the United States," he stressed. "This measure is intended to facilitate the expansion of American imports within the Zimbabwean market, while simultaneously promoting the growth of Zimbabwean exports destined for the United States. This action underscores our commitment to a framework of equitable trade and enhanced bilateral cooperation," the President of Zimbabwe added.

The US introduced 18% import duties on goods from Zimbabwe in response to 35% tariffs in Zimbabwe on US imports, as Washington stated. Zimbabwean analysts believe that the effect of this measure on the country’s economy will be minimal because the US is not among leading trade partners of Zimbabwe, ZBC television said.

On April 2, US President Donald Trump announced customs duties on products from 185 countries and territories. Universal tariffs at the rate of 10% will come into force on April 5. Individual ones will be in effect from April 9.