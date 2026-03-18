Hungary is in the EU for access to markets — PM Orban

LONDON, March 18. /TASS/. Hungary’s membership in the European Union is dictated in the first instance by economic pragmatism, rather than by following value principles of Brussels, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in an interview with GB News.

"So what we need is labor and products created by labor, we need markets. And European Union means market," Orban said.

"European Union represents not value for us, it simply represents a market for us. Value is a different issue, unfortunately, direction to where the European Union is moving in terms of values, has nothing to do with the values what we confess and believe in. So therefore, more and more, European Union is a pragmatic issue, a market for the Hungarian product and the business community," the prime minister noted.