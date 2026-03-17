Iranian president vows to avenge death of Larijani

CAIRO, March 18. /TASS/. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has vowed to severely retaliate against those responsible for killing Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council.

"We will severely retaliate against all those on whose hands is the blood of innocent but steadfast defenders of Iran," Pezeshkian said in a statement.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, during a call with his Azerbaijani counterpart, warned that any country allowing its territory to be used by the US or Israel for aggression against Iran "is a legitimate target for Iran." He cited international law and stressed that Iran’s defensive measures are "directed exclusively against the aggressors."