State Duma appoints Yana Lantratova as Russia’s human rights commissioner

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. The Russian State Duma has appointed Yana Lantratova as Russia’s human rights commissioner following a secret ballot.

The decision was supported by 301 lawmakers, while four voted against and two abstained. Lantratova, who heads the State Duma Committee on Development of Civil Society and Issues of Public Associations and Religious Organizations, was nominated by the A Just Russia faction.

Three candidates from opposing parliamentary factions were put forward for the post, those being Lantratova, Artyom Prokofiev, a member of the Committee on Tourism and Tourism Infrastructure (the Communist Party), and Ivan Sukharev, first deputy head of the Committee on Ownership, Land and Property Relations (the Liberal Democratic Party).

The term of Russia’s previous human rights commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova expired in April 2026. She had held the post since 2016.