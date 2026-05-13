Kremlin spokesman comments on Sarmat launch, prospects for Ukraine talks in daily briefing

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. The successful launch of the Sarmat intercontinental missile, the prospects for full-fledged talks with Ukraine, and Russia’s relations with the US were the focus of Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov’s briefing on Wednesday.

TASS has gathered the key statements made by the Russian presidential press secretary.

President’s schedule

- Russian leader Vladimir Putin will meet with New Development Bank President Dilma Rousseff later in the day.

On Sarmat launch

- Russia hasn’t heard any official reaction from Washington to Tuesday’s launch of the Sarmat missile: "So far, we haven’t heard any official reaction."

- Putin commended the Sarmat launch: "The president himself praised the launch as a major achievement. It is indeed a very important development for the entire country and its national security in the years going forward."

- Russia always notifies other countries of its missile trials, Sarmat or otherwise: "There is a special notification system that operates in line with the international practice."

On Ukrainian settlement

- Russia maintains constant contact with the US regarding Ukraine settlement efforts: "Communication continues on a regular basis. Since they [the Americans] act as mediators, it is through them that we exchange information with Ukraine."

- Vladimir Zelensky must order the Ukrainian army to cease fire and withdraw from Russian regions in order for Moscow and Kiev to move on to full-fledged peace talks: "As the [Russian] president said in his address to senior Foreign Ministry officials in June 2024, a truce and a corridor leading to full-fledged peace talks require President Zelensky to order the Ukrainian armed forces to cease fire and withdraw from Donbass - withdraw from Russian regions. This is when a ceasefire will take effect and the parties will be able to engage in talks."

- Moscow demands the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from all Russian regions - a position Vladimir Putin voiced in June 2024: "I recommend you revisit President Putin's statement at the Foreign Ministry."

- Full-fledged peace talks between Russia and Ukraine are going to be difficult: "The parties will be able to engage in talks, which, by the way, will be very difficult as they will address a large number of important details."

On relations with US

- Russia and the US could cooperate on a number of economic projects that would benefit both parties: "A lot of mutually beneficial projects could be on the agenda of Russia-US relations. These projects could really benefit both Russian and American companies economically."

- Russia hopes that a solution to the Ukraine conflict or a US decision to stop linking progress in bilateral relations with this issue will pave the way for that: "Once the US is ready to stop linking prospects for improving trade and economic relations with a solution to the Ukraine issue, or once a solution is found, we hope that that will open the door to the implementation of a number of economic projects."

On media reports on probe into Ursa Major ship

- The Kremlin is unaware of media reports about Spanish authorities’ investigation into the sinking of the Ursa Major bulk carrier, allegedly claiming it was carrying components for nuclear reactors meant for North Korea: "No, we are aware of such reports and have nothing to say.".