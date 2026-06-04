ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. Russia has never idealized the United States’ role in the Ukrainian settlement; for Moscow, national interests are the top priority, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We have never idealized the United States’ role [in the Ukrainian settlement]. US weapons are constantly supplied to Ukraine," Peskov said, responding to a question about whether the US’s role in the Ukrainian settlement had changed following statements regarding anti-Russian sanctions and support for Kiev.

"We never engage in idealization. With all due respect to the United States and its good offices, our national interests are our top priority," the Kremlin spokesman stressed.