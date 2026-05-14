West frozen about $590 bln in foreign assets — Shoigu

BISHKEK, May 14. /TASS/. The West has frozen about $590 bln belonging to Russia, Cuba, Venezuela, Iraq, Iran, North Korea, Libya, and Afghanistan, Secretary of Russia’s Security Council of Russia Sergey Shoigu said at the 21st meeting of secretaries of relevant agencies of member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

"In February 2022, by decision of Joe Biden, $3.5 bln was directed toward compensation payments to the families of victims of the September 11 terrorist attacks. Another $3.5 bln was transferred by the United States to a fund for humanitarian aid to the Afghan population, bypassing the Taliban government," Shoigu noted.

"In other words, the money was stolen. According to our most conservative estimates, Western countries have frozen about $590 bln belonging to Russia, Cuba, Venezuela, Iraq, Iran, North Korea, Libya, and Afghanistan. I am convinced that all leaders will draw the proper conclusions regarding the storage of national savings in the West," he added.

According to him, the Afghan authorities are also making significant efforts in combating drug trafficking. "The area under cultivation and production of opium poppy has declined by more than 90% since the Taliban came to power. However, due to the difficult economic situation, about 4 mln people remain involved in the cultivation of narcotic crops," Shoigu noted. "At the same time, the production of synthetic drugs, primarily methamphetamine, is growing on Afghan territory. In 2025, more than 30 tons of this substance were seized on the borders of the emirate with neighboring states," he added.

The secretary of Russia’s Security Council pointed to a clear shortage of financial resources needed to normalize economic life in Afghanistan. "One of the reasons is the blocking of Afghan assets by the United States, the UK, and Germany. The total amount of frozen funds stands at about $10 bln," he said.