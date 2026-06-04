Global electric power demand expected in coming years — Rosatom

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. Global demand for electric power, particularly in southern countries, is expected in years to come, First Deputy CEO of the Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom Kirill Komarov said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"There will be global electricity demand, particularly in countries of Global South," Kirill Komarov said.

The reason because development is the most intensive there at present, the senior executive said. "It is enough to cite a simple example. Currently, 70% of functioning power generating units are in countries of the West and 30% in countries of Global South. If we look at a picture of nuclear power plants currently being built globally, it is exactly opposite: 70% in Global South and just 30% in Western nations. I believe these trends and this gap will only grow," Komarov added.