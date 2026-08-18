Russia’s non-resource exports up 6.7% in January-June 2026

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Russia's non-resource non-energy exports grew by 6.7% year-on-year in the first half of 2026, the Cabinet reported, citing Ministry of Industry and Trade data presented at a meeting chaired by First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov on the manufacturing sector.

"According to preliminary estimates, non-resource non-energy exports rose by 6.7% in the first half of the year, with industrial product exports up 5.25% in nominal prices," the government said in a statement.

Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Alexey Matushansky noted a modest positive trend in manufacturing output. Average monthly wages in the manufacturing sector surged by nearly 12% to 107,000 rubles ($1,150) over the first five months of 2026. Meeting participants also noted that the current easing of monetary policy would help revive industrial activity.