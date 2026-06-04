UN report on conflict-related sexual violence aims to discredit Russia — ambassador

UN, June 4. /TASS/. The draft annual report on conflict-related sexual violence gives the impression of being a document prepared with the purpose of discrediting Russia, Vasily Nebenzya, Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN, said while commenting on Russia's inclusion in the list of parties responsible for conflict-related sexual violence.

"The draft annual report contains information on crimes that are not only impossible to verify due to a lack of necessary data, but also fail to demonstrate the systemic nature of the alleged violations, which is a key criterion for inclusion in the list," Nebenzya stated. "The incidents described in the report are presented superficially, poorly structured, and contain virtually no substantive analysis."

"One gets the impression that the document was prepared formalistically and is aimed at a predetermined result - discrediting Russia and covering up the unworthy actions of the Kiev regime. This does not surprise us," he stressed. "Let us recall that in 2022, amidst the wave of increased media attention to the situation in Ukraine, Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Sexual Violence in Conflict Pramila Patten accused the Russian military of using medical drugs."