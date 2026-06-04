OPEC+ deal supported huge inflow of investments in sector — Dmitriev

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. The OPEC+ deal made it possible to ensure a huge inflow of investments in the sector, Russian special presidential envoy and chief executive of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"It is important to understand significance of the OPEC+ instrument, particularly for active investments in the industry to continue. We believe it is the OPEC+ that made it possible to support a very strong inflow of investments, which would not take place if there were no OPEC+ deal," Dmitriev said.

Nobody believed initially that this deal is possible but when it took place, everyone understood its meaning, he added.