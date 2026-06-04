Putin’s discussion with heads of global news agencies lasts two hours

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with the heads of leading global news agencies. The discussion, organized by TASS and held at the Constantine Palace on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, lasted two hours.

Putin addressed various issues on the international agenda, including conflicts in Ukraine and Iran, as well as Russia’s relations with Armenia, the EU, China, and the US.

Representatives of France’s AFP, US’ Associated Press, Germany’s DPA, Spain’s EFE, Egypt’s MENA, India’s Press Trust of India, Azerbaijan’s AzerTaj, Belarus’ BelTA, Kyrgyzstan’s Kabar, China’s Xinhua, and the TV and Radio Complex of the President of Kazakhstan are present today.

The meeting was moderated by TASS Director General Andrey Kondrashov.

This was the 10th such meeting with the heads of global news agencies. Last year, Putin’s conversation with news agency representatives lasted more than two hours.