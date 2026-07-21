Russia’s Supreme Court designates two hacker groups as extremist organizations

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Russia's Supreme Court has ruled to grant the claim, seeking to designate the hacker groups Cyberpartizans and Silent Crow as extremist organizations, a TASS correspondent reports from the courtroom.

"The Supreme Court of Russia has ruled to grant the administrative statement of claim, seeking to designate the hacker groups Cyberpartizans and Silent Crow as extremist organizations, and to ban their activities on the territory of Russia," the judge announced.

The case was heard in a closed session. The ruling is subject to immediate execution.

As Russian Kommersant business daily previously reported, in July 2025 the hacker groups Silent Crow and Cyberpartizans declared that they had conducted a prolonged and large-scale operation against the internal IT infrastructure of Russia’s Aeroflot flag carrier. In November 2022, the hacker group Cyberpartizans reported an attack on the General Radio Frequency Center (GRFC), which is subordinate to Russia’s telecom watchdog Roskomnadzor. According to Kommersant, in January 2025 the group Silent Crow claimed to have hacked the database of the Federal Registration Service Rosreestr and the infrastructure of Russia's largest provider of digital services Rostelecom's contractor.