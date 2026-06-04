Russian economy confidently returning to targets, Putin says

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. The Russian economy demonstrates sound growth and is confidently returning to target indicators, President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting with heads of leading global news agencies hosted by TASS.

"The economy is returning, not fully yet, but confidently returning to target indicators. 5.4% [of economic growth] is already a good result," the president said.

Rumors about major problems in the Russian economy are highly exaggerated, Putin added. "Everything should be assessed by actual figures, actual trends, the real state of affairs, and the real economic condition in this case," he added.