Putin meets with his Uzbek counterpart at St. Petersburg’s Konstantinovsky Palace

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a meeting with his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev at the Konstantinovsky Palace in St. Petersburg.

The meeting was previously announced by Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov. He reported that Mirziyoyev would arrive in St. Petersburg to participate in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

The previous face-to-face meeting between the two heads of state took place at the recent EAEU summit in Astana, Ushakov recalled. In addition, Putin and Mirziyoyev met at the Kremlin on May 8. The Uzbek leader then visited Moscow to participate in the 81st anniversary celebrations of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is taking place on June 3-6 and has become the 29th edition. This year, the event is being held under the theme "Pragmatic Dialogue: the Path to a Stable Future." The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the forum. TASS is its official general information partner.