Russia sees no progress on settlement in Ukraine since Anchorage — Lavrov

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. Russia notes no progress in the settlement around Ukraine almost a year after the Anchorage summit and no desire to convince the Kiev regime to accept Washington's proposals, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Izvestia on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"On August 15, it will be one year since the Alaska summit was held to consider American proposals on Ukraine. The Russian leadership accepted these proposals. And since then, we have not seen any progress, no desire to convince Ukraine to accept these American proposals," he said.

He also said that all sanctions imposed by former US President Joe Biden continue to be extended.

"And the sanctions of the Donald Trump administration have already been added: Lukoil, Rosneft, and many others," Lavrov said.