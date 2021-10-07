Gazprom is supplying extra gas to Europe over all routes — top manager

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Gazprom is consistently supplying extra gas to Europe over all the routes, including via Ukraine, CEO of Gazprom Export, the export arm of the Russian gas holding, Elena Burmistrova said on Thursday.

"Gas volumes close to record-breaking ones were supplied to overseas markets year-to-date. We ramped up deliveries to the largest consuming market - to Germany - by a third against the last year, by 2.5 times to Turkey and fourfold to Romania. This is via all the routes, including the Ukrainian one. We are consistently supplying extra gas volumes to the best of our ability," she said.

Gazprom would like to see a balanced and a predictable gas market but spot prices are not the ones to be relied on for this purpose, Burmistrova noted.

If there is understanding that long-term contracts help to cope with such energy crises, then "we will look for acceptable models that will work for suppliers and for consumers," the top manager added.