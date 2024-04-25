Potential nuclear facilities in Poland to be military target for Russia — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. NATO nuclear facilities, if permanently deployed in Poland, will be a military target for Russia, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS.

He warned that joint nuclear missions of NATO countries close to the Russian border add to the treats to Russia’s security.

"Let alone permanent deployment hotheads in Warsaw are speaking about," Ryabkov said. "That is why all those politician who are discussing such an option in and outside Poland should understand: any steps in this direction will not add to Poland’s security and relevant facilities will inevitably be a target. And they will be in the fore in our military planning."

According to the senior Russian diplomat, discussions around the deployment of NATO nuclear facilities in Poland are an "unfolding story." He stressed that Moscow is keeping a close eye on how "various bodies of Poland’s executive branch "are mulling this topic in their domestic discourse."

In an interview with the Fakt newspaper on Sunday, Duda said that Poland is ready to deploy nuclear warheads under NATO’s Nuclear Sharing program. According to the Polish president, he has discussed this matter with US partners more than once.