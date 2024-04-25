PENZA, April 25. /TASS/. Fatalities are reported after a strike by the Ukrainian armed forces hitting an apartment building in the Zaporozhye Region’s Tokmak, Oleg Melnichenko, the governor of the Penza Region, which provides assistance to the city, wrote on his Telegram channel.

"Penza rescuers are involved in efforts to clear the rubble of a five-story house on Kuibyshev Street, hit by a shell this afternoon. The number of casualties is being specified, but we can already say for sure that some people were killed or wounded," he said.

Melnichenko added that Penza specialists, who are engaged in reconstruction work in the Tokmak district, are assessing the scope of new challenges. The windows and doors were busted by the blast wave in four more houses and a kindergarten. The roof of the kindergarten was also pierced.

"We will continue to actively help the new Russian regions, which Ukrainian Nazi inhumans exact vengeance on for their residents choosing Russia, choosing truth and freedom. The day is approaching when the criminal Kiev authorities will answer for all their atrocities. The residents of peaceful Tokmak, which suffered from Ukrainian shells, will be among the accusers," the governor added.

Earlier, Zaporozhye Region Governor Yevgeny Balitsky, said that Ukrainian troops had shelled an apartment building in Tokmak, injuring at least three people.