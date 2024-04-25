Russia needs to boost production of goods based on domestic technologies — Putin

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Russia is not going to produce everything but should scale up production of goods and services on its own technology base, President Vladimir Putin said at the congress of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs.

"The task of Russia is to ramp up production of goods and services on its own technology base in the first instance. I reiterated and would like to say again, we are not going to produce absolutely everything here, in Russia - [this] lacks sense and is not needed, we do not intend to do this but exactly or own original solutions, services, software should be created, these should be applied in practice, particularly for critical technologies and areas," the head of state said.

There is a need to provide for an inflow of skilled personnel ready to master new technologies and develop all the levels of education to do so, the President added.