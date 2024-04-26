Senior security official points to rising tensions on Belarus’ western border

ST. PETERSBURG, April 26. /TASS/. The situation on Belarus’ western border is getting increasingly tense and explosive due to the West’s actions, Pavel Muraveiko, First Deputy State Secretary of the Belarusian Security Council Pavel Muraveiko told TASS.

When asked if tensions were rising on the western border of Belarus, particularly due to military drills in the Baltic countries, he noted: "This can be said objectively."

"Tensions are not just rising; they have reached a peak where the slightest imbalance can lead either to a serious, high-profile and large-scale provocation or a conflict - I won’t even hesitate to use this word," Muraveiko pointed out on the sidelines of an international meeting on security.