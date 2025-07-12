More than 70 people detained in United Kingdom for protests in support of Palestine Action

LONDON, July 13. /TASS/. More than seventy participants in protest actions were detained in London, Manchester and Cardiff after the pro-Palestinian movement Palestine Action was included into the list of organizations prohibited in the country, UK law enforcement agencies said.

Forty-one protesters were detained for expressing support to the prohibited organization; one more person was detained for attacking a police officer. Sixteen more were detained in Manchester at a similar event in support of the Palestine Action. According to BBC, law enforcement agencies detained thirteen protesters in Cardiff.

On July 5, the Palestine Action was added to the list of organizations prohibited in the United Kingdom.