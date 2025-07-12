Kim notes importance of Lavrov’s visit

WONSAN /North Korea/, July 12. /TASS/. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has hailed Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s visit as very important for the development of bilateral relations.

"You have been very busy conducting foreign policy activities. And I though it would be better to meet with you not in Pyongyang but here (in the resort city of Wonsan - TASS) because you may have a little rest," Kim said welcoming Lavrov. "You are the first foreign guest at this resort. I am pleased to meet with you here."

Lavrov, in turn, said jokingly that the first guest was Russian Ambassador Alexander Matsegora who "did so much advertising that I could not but accept your invitation."

"Your visit is a very important moment for our special and steadfast allied relations, a very important moment in the development of cooperation in various spheres," the North Korean leader stressed, adding that bilateral contacts are important in terms of defending the two countries’ interests.