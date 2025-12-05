Yesterday’s one-on-one talk between Putin, Modi lasted over 2.5 hours — Kremlin aide

NEW DELHI, December 5. /TASS/. The one-on-one meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday lasted more than two and a half hours, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said.

"As far as I know, it was a little over two and a half hours," he said in response to a related question.

Ushakov was also asked whether tariffs had been discussed during the meeting. "I don’t know what was covered, as the conversation was private and we have not yet consulted our president to learn the issues they addressed. Everything will be clarified during the talks," the Kremlin aide added.