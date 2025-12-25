Two oil storage tanks catch fire in Temryuk after drone attack

KRASNODAR, December 25. /TASS/. Two oil storage tanks caught fire in the southern Russian port of Temryuk following a drone attack, the Krasnodar Region’s crisis response center wrote on Telegram.

"Two storage tanks with oil products caught fire in the port of Temryuk as a result of a drone attack. The total area of the fire is 2,000 square meters. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties. First responders are working at the scene," the center said in a statement.

The firefighting effort involves 70 people and 18 pieces of special equipment.